The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) has appealed to district collectors across the State to ensure that eco-friendly Ganapati idols are used in pandals.

The anti-superstition organisation, founded by rationalist Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, has been campaigning for a ‘green Ganapati’ since the early-1990s. The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, based on a petition submitted by the MANS, had issued a directive to the State to make sure that the festival was celebrated in an eco-friendly manner.

“We have written to district collectors across Maharashtra, urging them to enforce the ‘green code’ across pandals in the State. It is a vital issue which needs to be dealt with seriously,” said activist Hamid Dabholkar, son of the late Dr. Dabholkar.