A corporator with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has approached the police seeking legal action against a construction firm that allegedly denied him a flat in one of its ongoing projects because he is a non-vegetarian. The Dadar police have initiated inquiries.

The corporator from Dadar, Santosh Dhuri, said he had contacted the Mumbai-based Shreedham Group to inquire about one of its projects – Shreedham Classic – in Goregaon (west), two days ago. The project offers two and three BHK flats on S.V. Road. “I got a contact number for the project from a friend and dialled it. The lady who answered asked me if I was a vegetarian. When I told her that I eat vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian food, she told me that the flats were only being sold to vegetarians, as a Jain temple was being constructed in the complex. I felt offended, and decided to approach the authorities,” Mr. Dhuri said.

On Friday, Mr. Dhuri submitted an application to the Dadar police, seeking an FIR against Shreedham Group.

Shreedham Group could not be reached for comments.