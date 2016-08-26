Dahi handi celebrations on Thursday were louder than last year, with the shrillest celebrations recorded at the event held in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan.

Awaaz Foundation recorded noise levels at various locations and sent its findings to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking action against those who not only breached the sound limit, but also flouted court orders on the height of the human pyramid and age restriction for participants. Anti-noise pollution activist Sumaira Abdulali of Awaaz said in her letter to the CM that although there were fewer events this year as compared to last year, the noise levels were much higher.

She said several events were not held this year, and the big ones had the clear backing of political parties.

“Last year, the highest decibel was 105dB as against the 109.4dB recorded at Dadar on Thursday,” she said.

The foundation also received calls from residents of Malad who complained of a noisy pandal next to a school. Another noise pollution complaint was recorded from Charkhop in Kandivli.

Ms. Abdulali said most events are held in residential areas where the permissible sound limit is 55dB in the daytime, which most pandals breached on Thursday.

She stated in her letter that roads should remain clear of traffic. Even major ones like Hill Road were blocked, save one lane for traffic movement. “And this was right in front of the police station.” She said the police used its barriers to cordon the traffic.

Political banners dotted the event in violation of the HC order. Most human pyramids went up to five tiers.