Mumbai airport flies high on carbon neutrality

Mumbai: The Mumbai airport was on Tuesday awarded a level 3+ carbon neutrality certification by the Airports Council International (ACI), after it progressed from level 1 in five years.

Airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) had adopted the ACI’s airport carbon accreditation programme in 2011 and has since gradually earned the four certifications through a series of initiatives. A MIAl spokesperson said the measures included greenhouse gases accounting and management, adopting a greenhouse gas and energy policy, implementation of energy management system, and solar power installations. “All these formed an essential part of the sustainability programme at the airport. Besides, implementation of noise and ambient air quality monitoring system, operating as a silent airport, and recycling of food waste and water, are other green initiatives.”

The level 3+ is the highest level of environmental achievement available to airports for their contribution to the green house gas management. Only four other airports in the Asia-Pacific region have a level 3+ certification. The accreditation is given if an airport demonstrates reduction in carbon emissions and offsets the remaining scope 1 and scope 2 emissions. The certification assumes importance given that the Mumbai airport is credited as being the busiest airport with a single runway, with more than 45.2 million passengers having travelled between 2016-17.

“We are proud of this achievement. Our airport has successfully managed to reduce carbon emissions by 20.40% per passenger against the base year 2014-15. This has been possible due to the efforts of all our stakeholders and we thank them for their contribution. We are committed to minimising our carbon footprint and we intend to adopt all measures to maintain the benchmark we have achieved,” said the spokesperson.