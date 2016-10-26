Cities » Mumbai

October 26, 2016
Updated: October 26, 2016 05:35 IST

‘I’d like to think that one day I’ll be Chinese’

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Committed Sinophile and one of the debut filmmakers at MAMI this year, Jordan Schiele is alsoan enthusiastic Mumbaikar discovers Satya Kandala

Jordan Schiele, director of Dog Days, is an unusual man. He is a Brooklyn-born, Beijing-based, cinephile and Sinophile. Schiele spent his first day in Mumbai on his first trip to India taking about 200 photos with several of his new friends he made at the Juhu beach. “I was talking to a local guy and then he introduced me to one friend and that one to another. It was my first day in India and I loved it.”

The best reward

Schiele’s first feature film Dog Days is being screened at the ongoing Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival With Star. Schiele is here to represent his film and interact with the audience post its screening. “The first show at MAMI got a great response. It was sold out. I interacted with a lot of people, especially young filmmakers after the screening. The film gets a very different reaction in different countries, but it is always a strong reaction. Some people love it, some hate it.” Schiele says if his film can provoke or invoke a sincere reaction — good or bad — that would be his best reward.

The film has been nominated for the Best First Feature at Berlin and will also be screened at the Beijing Film Festival. Dog Days is the story of a nightclub dancer and a single mother, who comes home to find out that her partner has disappeared with their baby. She then tracks her child down with the help of her partner’s gay drag queen lover. “Issues such as the one-child policy, homosexuality and child trafficking are in the film, but I am not trying to make a documentary. It’s really more about the experience of the scenario and the characters that go through that scenario.”

What is striking about the film is Schiele’s subtlety and use of nuance. A constant underlying theme, including the title Dog Days, which stands for the sultry part of summer that is characterised by indolence and suffocation, is the oppressive heat of China.

“One of the things I like in a film is that it is sensorial. In Dog Days , I wanted the audience to feel the film, experience the heat which I think drives the characters crazy. I also wanted the film to feel sensual or a little bit animalistic. So, I wanted the characters to have a lot of physicality and sweat was only one part of that.”

Chinese at heart

Asked why he chose China to base some of the themes in the movie when they could’ve been dealt with in other countries, Schiele says, “Most of my adult experience has been in Mainland China. Hence a lot of the narrative and characters have been taken from either the people I’ve met or my own experiences. So, it was always going to be a Chinese film.”

The influence of China on Schiele personally and professionally is palpable. “I’d like to think that one day I’ll be Chinese.” Further proof of this deep impact comes later into the conversation, when Schiele is unable to remember the English word ‘habit’ though the Chinese equivalent comes to mind readily. “That’s crazy, sometimes I surprise myself,” he says, shaking his head.

A complex identity

However, Schiele says his identity, like everyone else’s, is a complex thing. “I primarily identify as an American filmmaker who works in Chinese cinema.

For me, the challenge of the film is, I never thought ‘How am I going to make a Chinese film?’, I always thought who are the characters in the film and how do I understand the society and what can I draw from what I know.”

Schiele lists French director Jacques Audiard, American filmmakers Sydney Lumet and Arthur Penn, Japanese directors Hirokazu Kore-Eda (whose film After the Storm is part of MAMI) and Kenji Mizoguchi, Austrian filmmaker Ulrich Seidl, Hong Kong-based Wong Kar-Wai, Chinese filmmakers, including Jia Zhangke, among his favourite filmmakers. He says for him every film is like a new experiment. “I don’t want to make the same film twice,”

Travelling is life

The young filmmaker says visiting new countries and experiencing new cultures is a big part of what drives him as a person and that travelling is life. “Every festival, Berlin, Mumbai or Beijing, is very localised. So you are able to experience how people in the country or in that city watch films. MAMI has been a very happy time. Every moment in the last 48 hours has been exciting.”

Schiele says he enjoyed walking the red carpet in Berlin because his family was there with him. “This is a career with a lot of risk and doubt. But my mother has been extremely supportive. My mother was able to be reassured that maybe a career in film making wouldn’t be so crazy.”

Many hats, many interests

Schiele is also a cinematographer and is currently working as the Director of Photography for a film he plans to shoot in Japan. He is also working on a feature film project in China and is editing an American Chinese film, which is also like a personal project.

He admits thats he gets offers to act in films in China. “I haven’t done anything yet. Recently, I was asked play a foreigner obsessed with China, obviously a totally different character,” Schiele is considering this one and might audition for it. “I’m not closed to the idea. I enjoy it but I don’t want to ruin the film.”

The author is a freelance writer

More In: Mumbai | Bombay Showcase
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »

Puducherry-Saving a Global Heritage

Chasing the obscure and the important

Konkana's story, our lives

Till the sun and moon exist

A food guide for the festival fiend

Read more...

Teach for India is graduating to a different level

Haji Ali Dargah to allow entry of women

“I am saving public money. Why am I being targeted?”

Emotional bond, spiritual connect

Her story, our lives

Of different hats and indie music

Keenan-Reuben murder trial: The story so far

In first for Navi Mumbai, civic chief proposes property survey

Byculla zoo loses Humboldt Penguin

Girl child saving schemes and investment options


Chennai

Velachery residents fear recurrence of floods this year

Choked drains a concern

Fire personnel get set for emergencies

Two EMU coaches gutted at railway shed

Woman seeks action against school for son’s suicide

DMK’s multi-party meeting seeks special House session

Printing press owner found murdered

Bengaluru

This Deepavali, pipe down as you light up the sky

1,500 extra KSRTC buses for Deepavali

Taking plants and their stories online

Land loser who attempted suicide gets Rs. 25 lakh

‘How can a self-respecting person attend Reddy’s daughter’s ‘lavish’ wedding?’

Man arrested for murdering temple guard to rob hundi

No toll on steel flyover, for now

'Minister claims to be open to suggestions, but did not listen to us’

Steel flyover: Citizens meet governor, plan tree vigil

Hyderabad

AP hopes to play its cards well before taking a call on Secretariat blocks

Proposals on Central schemes to be prepared for new districts

Moving on with a clear aim

Every constituency will have a fire station: Nayini

No let-up in power sharing disputes between TS, AP

School principal commits suicide

Home Guards on the warpath for a fair deal

City pharmaceutical majors blamed for increasing drug resistance

Kolkata

We fail if intolerance grows: Chidambaram

Madrasa student beaten to death by classmates

Eight held in Jessop arson, theft case

Bodoland movement revived with rail blockade agitation

IISER Kolkata’s breakthrough in targeted cancer drug delivery

Abhishek Banerjee’s health worries doctors

Young robotics compete in Olympiad

Bengal stares at a new, divisive communal equation


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai

Boundless:A sense of universality makes Jia Zhangke’s films leap beyond geographical boundaries and cultures.— Photo: Rajneesh Londhe

When cinema imitates life

Critically-acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke will discover India and experiment with virtual reality in his upcoming projects »