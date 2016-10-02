Home is where the paw is

A recent launched pet-sitting venture in the city provides boarding and lodging for your beloved mutt

Being a pet-owner means looking forward to a warm furry face at the end of a long day. But it can be both heartbreaking and tedious to take off on an impromptu vacation or a work trip while leaving your four-legged family member behind. In a city that’s overpopulated with humans and animals alike, kennels are not always the safest options for your pets, especially if they are temperamental.

Here’s where ex-media person Moresha Benjamin comes into the picture. Her 450-sq-foot-home in Kalina transforms into Moe’s Bed and Biscuits for pet-parents who prefer leaving their animals in a more homely set-up. In 2011, Benjamin began fostering pets as a form of therapy after facing a personal loss. “I lost both my parents in the same year, and a friend suggested that I try and fill the void with pets, which have always been a source of comfort,” she says.

In June this year, Benjamin started a Facebook page offering pet services (specifically for dogs) at her home for one or two animals, depending on their comfort level with one another. “I always make sure to do a meet-and-greet with the pet to establish a bond before taking them in,” says Benjamin. Developing a more personal relationship is important for the owner as well their pet.

Kennels are usually packed with 20 animals at once, which leads to a higher infection rate, and causes stress for the animal who is already dealing with separation. “Since the industry is still small, the people who are undertaking the job are ones who understand complex pet personalities,” says Benjamin. The homestay owner also plans to do an animal behaviour course with behaviourist Shireen Merchant.

Before welcoming any pet into her home, Benjamin requests the parents to fill out a detailed form about the animal’s temperament, routine, and preferences. “Sticking to a schedule is important. It brings in a sense of familiarity in an unfamiliar space. I have many owners who prefer an overnight trial to reduce separation anxiety.” According to Benjamin, the first two days are always the hardest, but the goal is to make the pet realise that they haven’t been abandoned and are in caring hands.

One of the biggest challenges about the venture is learning with each new experience. “I once boarded a nervous dog who was a rescue, and so we didn’t have any information about his past. At times like these, patience and confidence is key.”

While Moe’s Bed and Biscuits is currently just a play on the term ‘bed and breakfast’, the host plans to launch some baking recipes when she feels ready. She also provides home-cooked meals for the pet, while she leaves it to the pet parents to select the appropriate packaged food. “The stay packages differ on that basis,” she says. Apart from that, the owners are sent videos and photographs of their furry ones every day, so that it can calm both their and Benjamin’s nerves, who doesn’t take any decision without their permission.

While the animal lover/pet-sitter plans on renting out a larger space in the future, she wants to make sure that she’ll stick to housing only two animals at one time. “I have to stay true to the original venture that began with ensuring personalised attention to each house-guest.”

Sounds like a haven for pet-parents and their mutts alike.

The author is a freelance writer

Moe’s Bed and Biscuits is located at Kalina, Santa Cruz (East). Visit www.facebook.com/moesbnb/ for details. Please note that the owner is allergic to cats.