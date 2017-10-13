HC says, “people with liberal values and principles are targeted”

more-in

People with liberal values targeted: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said people with liberal values and principles are being targeted while hearing pleas related to the murders of Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar. The Central Bureau of Investigation investigating the Dabholkar murder case and the Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department investigating the Pansare murder case submitted their reports before a Division Bench of Justice S.C. Dharmadhikari and Justice Bharati Dangre. The court said, “While both agencies have made genuine efforts, the fact remains that the prime accused are still absconding. One more precious life was lost last month when a liberal, like-minded person was killed in Bengaluru.”