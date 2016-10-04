The Haji Ali Dargah Trust on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order lifting the ban on women from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the renowned Muslim shrine in South Bombay.

The High Court on August 26 held that the ban imposed by the Dargah Trust, prohibiting women from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Haji Ali Dargah, contravened Articles 14, 15 and 25 of the Constitution and said women should be permitted to enter the sanctum sanctorum like men.

The High Court had ruled on a PIL plea filed by two women from the NGO Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan.

It had held that the trust had no power to alter or modify the mode or manner of religious practices of any individual or any group.