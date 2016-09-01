Cities » Mumbai

PANAJI, September 1, 2016
Updated: September 1, 2016 02:11 IST

Goa 15th State to ratify GST Bill

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

With this, requirement of 50 per cent States to have passed the Bill for President’s assent has been met

The Goa Assembly on Wednesday unanimously ratified the Goods and Services (GST) Bill, 2016, taking the number of States to pass the Bill to 15.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said as the required 50 per cent States have now passed the Bill, it will pave the way for the President to give his assent.

The resolution was passed at a specially-convened session after a two-hour discussion, where legislators raised concerns over the possible revenue-loss to Goa, which is primarily a service-oriented State and not a manufacturing destination.

Mr. Parsekar, however, sought to allay their apprehensions by saying the State will benefit on account of being a consumption destination.

“With the ease of doing business improving considerably due to a taxation reform like GST, businesses will expand. Our share in central taxes will grow and we will get 50 per cent of service tax and other Central taxes. Goa will largely benefit as cheaper services will bring in more tourists,” Mr. Parsekar said.

He claimed that the State’s revenue could go up by around Rs. 1,000 crore.

More In: Mumbai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »


Chennai

More takers for high-rise apartments

CM announces pesticide-free vegetable, fruit scheme

HC thrashes Corpn. over trash

PMK demands fast-track courts for crimes against women

Biotechnology incubation centre in Taramani soon

The view from sunset boulevard

Spring‘board’ to plating perfection

Bengaluru

A little neglect helps butterflies thrive in Bengaluru oasis

Red and yellow butterfly becomes state butterfly

Drunk driver detained, seventh case in a week

City’s waste handlers work with the bare minimum

‘India’s space capacity is severely constrained’

Cab driver murdered

Play time!

A timeless political satire

Can you live the moment?

Hyderabad

Seven die as rain wreaks havoc in Hyderabad

Haseeb Pharma fluids test positive for bacterial presence

Hyderabad rains flood social media

‘Varsities should not suppress dissent’

Andhra Bank’s gold bond scheme opens today

Served with dollops of love: Punjab Grill

Fresh look into contemporary times

Conscience of Odia Cinema

Kolkata

Ola taxi drivers held for rape, murder in Kolkata

On Ground Zero, salve to a long-festering wound

With Singur verdict, I can die in peace: Mamata

Return Singur land to farmers, SC orders West Bengal govt.

Our case yet to be heard: Tata Motors

Name change for frivolous reasons, says BJP

Assembly drops West, renames State as Bengal

Nandigram’s women still wait for justice


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai

Out-of-court settlement over Mahadayi diversion rejected

PANAJI: The Goa government has again ruled out the possibility of agreeing to an out-of-court settlement over the Goa-Karnataka Mahadayi wat... »