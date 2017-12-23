Gateway of India beautification project delayed

more-in

Mumbai: The beautification of the Gateway of India has been further delayed as the Standing Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s has decided to sanction the work only after visiting the premises.

Standing Committee Chairman Ramesh Korgaonkar said the beautification project was sanctioned in 2007 at ₹4.99 crore. It has now been raised to ₹6.29 crore. The work was to be completed within six months, excluding the monsoon.

New amendments

According to the BMC proposal INTACH, which was commissioned as an consultant for the project, introduced new amendments to the original plan. It decided to build an underground tank to water the lawns, add Malad stones for stairs leading up to Chhatrapati Shivaji statue, set up a plaza, a police chowky and a facility to supply electricity for the functions. Even after 80% work was completed, the consultant made further changes. The consultant has increased his charges from ₹38 lakh to ₹50 lakh and sought approval.

Rakhee Jadhav, Nationalist Congress Party leader, has demanded action against officials. Ashish Chemburkar, Shiv Sena corporator, said wrong advice by consultants delayed the project. He questioned the need for consultants when civic engineers could have executed the project. Sanjay Ghadi, Sena leader, said the entrance gate has been lying damaged for long.

The leaders said that the ongoing work was shoddy. Makarand Narvekar, corporator of Colaba, said less than 90% of new lights were functioning and stone slabs were damaged.

Mr. Korgaonkar said a decision on whether or not to go ahead with the proposal will be taken after a visit to Gateway of India.