An amateur astronomy workshop will give kids a chance to experiment with the skies and learn about its infinite vastness

While fiddling with the lenses in his shop, spectacle-maker Hans Lippershey realised that he could create a device that made largely distant objects appear closer. And so in 1608, the first telescope was developed. A year later, Italian physicist and astronomer Galileo Galilei built his own telescope with an improved design. He used this invention to study mountains and craters on the moon, as well as a ribbon of diffused light arching across the sky, which was later discovered to be the Milky Way galaxy.

This Sunday, children from across the city have the opportunity to build their own cardboard telescopes/kaleidoscopes that study constellations, and make planispheres used during the Hellenistic period to map stars. As part of Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum’s educational and outreach programme, this workshop is an extension of Rohini Devasher’s ongoing exhibition, ‘Speculations from the field’, that merges deep space and archaeological material.

The museum’s 19th-century planisphere, which is on temporary display, prompted the educational team to conduct an astronomy workshop. The event will guide children through the exhibit, and encourage engagement with objects that have existed long before our time. “Subjects like this are always an area of interest among children because they’re drawn to questions from the basis of our existence and our place in the universe,” says curatorial associate, Ruta Waghmare.

Planisphere kits will be provided to the children who will get a chance to create the circular star chart used to track movement of planets, constellations, and sunrises and sunsets. The object is made up of two adjustable disks on a pivot, one rotating clockwise and another counter-clockwise. The outer disc has dates, names of the zodiac constellations, and the degrees at which they are visible, while the inner disc showcases a map of the sky.

While entering the museum, one often misses the caged sundial located at the gate. The workshop will begin with observing the mechanism, and studying how it was used to tell the time of day. Additionally, children will also be introduced to popular constellations and will study the location of stars using Google Sky Maps. “The idea is to introduce children to these popular basic ideas in astronomy, and hopefully inspire them to learn more,” explains Waghmare.

At the end of the workshop, the children will get an activity sheet filled with factoids about the works on display, and a crossword puzzle. “Children will also be taught how to make their own constellation kaleidoscopes using chart paper through which they will punch holes in place of stars to simulate the experience of stargazing,” says Tasneem Mehta, director of the museum.

In a city like Mumbai, where the sky is a blanket of black with faint glimmers, children don’t have the opportunity to study the solar system with example. With workshops like these and sessions by organisations such as the Amateur Astronomy Club and Khagol Mandal, we’re at least closer to acknowledging that there’s an infinite world above that’s often ignored.

The author is a freelance writer

‘Become An Astronomer for a Day!’ will be held at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum on Sunday 11th September from 10.30 a.m. - 1 p.m. For ages 7-14. Registration is priced at Rs. 100 per head. Email education @bdlmuseum.org.