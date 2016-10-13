Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked his ministers to address the issue of malnutrition in the State on a war footing, and sought seamless collaboration between government departments to formulate a nutrition policy that would make the state malnutrition-free.

At a meeting held at his residence Varsha, Mr. Fadnavis set a 15-day deadline for departments including health, women and child welfare and tribal welfare to come out with the policy. The meeting was attended by tribal welfare minister Vishnu Savra, Health Minister Deepak Sawant, food and civil supplies minister Girish Bapat and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Vidya Thakur. The district collectors of Ahmednagar, Palghar, Gadchiroli, Nashik, Nandurbar, Amravati, Dhule, Yavatmal and Thane, all districts with a sizeable tribal population, joined the meeting via video conference.

The CM expressed displeasure at the number of posts lying vacant in the departments of health and women and child welfare, and said there are 150 candidates available through the MPSC who should be immediately deputed to tribal districts. “There are many schemes that look good on paper, but an effort should be made to implement them,” he said.

He also referred to anganwadi workers who have remained unpaid for months, and set a three-day deadline for their complaints to be addressed. He also said there should be no delay in disbursement of wages under MNREGA.

Mr. Fadnavis announced other measures to check malnutrition including the setting up of rural child development centres, regular checks for pregnant women and ensuring they get nutritious food. He said poverty and resultant malnutrition in tribal areas can be eradicated only by increasing job opportunities for villagers.

The CM met a delegation led by NGO Shramajivi Sanghatana over the issue of malnutrition in Palghar district. The delegation submitted a 17-page memorandum, in which it suggested different measures to tackle the issue. He said that very soon, connectivity to tribal villages in Palghar district would be improved using fibre-optic cables, which will help the State government to provide better services on all fronts.

“Called a meeting and took a review of various measures and programs with district collector to curb malnutrition. Asked all officials of all related departments to discuss and unitedly frame comprehensive nutrition policy. Also asked to speedily fill the vacant posts of health department. Collectors have initiated the process for the same,” Mr. Fadnavis said on Twitter.