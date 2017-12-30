Mumbai pub fire: Blaze casts shadow over New Year fete

more-in

The fire and subsequent action by the civic authorities have set off a wave of uncertainty among both establishment owners and the public over planned celebrations on New Year’s eve.

Owners and managers admit that the fire has brought in fear in the minds of the public and the chances of customers opting for alternate plans over clubs and bistros are more.

Sagar Thakur, manager of Harry's Bar + Cafe in Powai said, “We were prepared that we wouldn’t enjoy sales like last year, considering New Year falls in a long weekend. However, the fire yesterday has definitely made our prospects worse. ”

Prince Dhillon, manager of the House of Mirabella in Andheri said, “We are a fire compliant place. We are also taking extra precautions to ensure that our customers celebrate it in the best way. But the fact that people will be scared is undeniable. In fact, people are already scared.”