The princess of percussion

As a three-year-old in Kolkata, Rimpa Siva was instantly attracted to the tabla. Her father, Professor Swapan Siva, belonged to the Farrukhabad gharana and taught many male students. Not many girls took to percussion then.It’s been a long journey since, and on Thursday evening, the now 30-year-old Siva will be among the five percussionists featured at the Women of Rhythm festival at the Y.B. Chavan Auditorium. The highly talented line-up also has ace tabla exponent Anuradha Pal, ghatam player Sukkanya Ramgopal, Chitrangana Agle Reshwal on pakhawaj and Shiksha Bali on drums.

“I have played with some of these artistes before, and they are all amazing. I am particularly looking forward to playing with Anuradha Pal for the first time. She is my senior, and has done wonders in this field,” says Siva.There have been many occasions when a group of women percussionists has performed together. While Pal has spearheaded the Stree Shakti group for years, Siva started fusion band Nari Shakti two years ago with stringed and wind instruments too. Yet this festival, organised by Emars Events and curated by Gladpeople Management, is unique as three concerts have been planned in three cities.For her part, Siva has had a busy schedule over the past month, with shows in Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Hubbali-Dharwad in Karnataka.

She says, “I have been coming to Mumbai since I was a child, and played a lot with music director Kalyanji’s Little Wonders children’s concert series, besides accompanying flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.”That was in 1997, when Siva was 11. She recalls her early days. “Music flowed in the family. But my father was keen I take to singing. I was so fond of the tabla that I began dabbling at it on my own. Noticing my keenness and my basic skill, he decided to teach me.”At seven, Siva began giving concerts, and became known as a child prodigy. “Most of the shows were solo, and on some, I accompanied other artistes from Kolkata. The big break came when Chaurasiaji invited me to accompany him. I also got to tour the U.S., and even accompanied vocalist Pandit Jasraj,” she remembers.That was just the beginning.

In 1998, she was featured in the French documentary Rimpa Siva: Princess of Tabla. And all through, tabla has been her constant companion.Siva points out that most tabla players in Kolkata belong to the Farrukhabad gharana. “My father’s guru, Ustad Karammatullah Khan, was one of the doyens. Our gharana’s emphasis has been on playing kaaydas and relas, and we have some unique improvisational techniques. Today, most of Kolkata’s young tabla players are trained in this gharana.”

Though she learnt a few techniques from the Benaras and Punjab gharanas, Siva’s emphasis has always been to focus on the Farrukhabad gharana. She says, “All gharanas have their own specialities, and as a listener, I try to follow the other styles very closely.”How does she approach her riyaaz? “While on tour, it is difficult to have an organised pattern. But when in Kolkata, I make it a point to practise three or four hours a day. Sometimes, I play alone and sometimes I call in for help on sarangi or harmonium. I still have a long way to go, so I need to constantly focus.”That humility has obviously kept Siva grounded. Along with the others at the Women of Rhythm festival, she is bound to provide a treat.

The author is a freelance music writer

Women of Rhythm will take place on Thursday at the Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point. Tickets are for Rs. 300 and Rs. 150 and are available at the venue and www.meraevents.com