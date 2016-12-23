Youth found beheaded in Aarey Colony

more-in

Mumbai: The Aarey police have initiated investigations into the murder of a 22-year-old Goregaon resident, who had been missing since December 19, and was found naked and beheaded in Aarey Colony on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Brandon Gonsalves, a college student who used to stay with his family near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon.

The police said Brandon’s body was found at around 9:30 a.m. by some workers who were cutting grass behind a stable in Unit 2.

“We took photographs of the body and made inquiries in nearby areas, after which a local resident identified him. We then contacted his family members, who told us that he had been missing since December 19,” said Kirankumar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XII.

Brandon’s family told the police that he left his residence early in the morning of December 19, telling his mother that he was going out for a walk, and never returned. After trying to reach him, they registered a missing person’s complaint with the Dindoshi police.

The police have sent Brandon’s body for post-mortem, and reports are awaited. “We did not find any weapon or any other evidence at the spot. Apart from the fact that Brandon was beheaded, there were no external injuries to his body. Inquiries are under way,” said senior police inspector Vijay Oulkar, Aarey station.

The police are in the process of registering a case of murder against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu