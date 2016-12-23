When Salman proposes, but Aarey disposes

more-in

Mumbai: On Thursday, actor Salman Khan, the face of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s campaign against open defecation, took Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), to the Madras Pada slum in the Aarey Milk Colony area to show him the terrible state of affairs in the area.

Mr. Dighavkar told The Hindu the actor pointed to a spot where women were forced to defecate in the open, as the public toilet there was in a deplorable condition.

“Salman told me he was ready to repair any number of toilets,” Mr. Dighavkar says. “He expects me to do something for the cause.” Mr. Dighavkar says he called N.V. Rathod, CEO of Aarey Milk Colony, who cited ‘policy’ reasons which prevented any repair or construction on Aarey land. Mr. Dighavkar also said he called the local ward officer, who said he was tired of meeting people about the issue and being denied permission.

When The Hindu called Mr. Rathod, he said the BMC had not informed him of any such plan. He, however, said a government circular issued in August 2016 prevented new construction in the area, and that the issue was likely to be taken up at the National Green Tribunal hearing on January 3 or 4.

The only option the BMC has in such a situation is to put up mobile toilets in the area, Mr. Dighavkar said. “We have identified an open space for this, but will need a No-Objection Certificate, and I will have to take it to the Municipal Commissioner.” Construction of proper toilet blocks would take at least six months to a year, he added.

Mr. Khan had not responded to requests for comment till the time of going to press.

On Sunday, the actor had met Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and accepted BMC’s proposal to be their brand ambassador against open defecation. He has also offered to donate five mobile toilets for the campaign. Soon after the meeting, the actor tweeted, “Met commissioner& officials at BMC office. Soon going to share info about d work, all of them do a thankless job which is fab, Appreciate them.”