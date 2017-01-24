RBI has no data on fake notes, reveals RTI

MUMBAI: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move aims to tackle fake currency notes, information obtained from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed that the apex bank has no such data. Replying to social activist Anil Galgali under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the RBI’s Department of Currency Management (forged note vigilance division) said it has no confirmed data of the number or value of the fake notes detected since November 8. Mr. Galgali had sought details about the fake notes between November 8 and December 10, 2016.

“The government’s claim to use demonetisation as a weapon to kill counterfeit currency notes is proving hollow,” he said.