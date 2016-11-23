New Doppler radar system: HC summons civic chief

more-in

Mumbai: Irked by the lackadaisical approach of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner in finalising a site to set up a Doppler radar system in the city, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to appear before it next week.

“Considering the seriousness of the issue we have been passing lengthy orders since July this year, but till date nothing much has been done by the corporation. Probably the Municipal Commissioner is not aware of the seriousness. Hence, it would be better the commissioner appears before us so that we can tell him that the issue is important,” a division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak said.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Atal Bihari Dubey on the heavy rains that brought Mumbai to a halt in June this year. There is one doppler radar system at Colaba weather station, and a State government-appointed committee had recommended that a another such system be set up in suburban Mumbai.

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has identified three sites for setting up Doppler radar systems, the civic body is yet to take a decision. BMC counsel S.U. Kamdar informed the court that the civic hydraulic department had submitted a report that says the sites were not suitable. “The commissioner is now looking into the issue and will take a decision soon,” Mr. Kamdar said.

The court, however, was irked with the delay and said, “The commissioner does not seem to be taking his work seriously. Or he is not impressed with the seriousness of the issue. The issue assumes importance in a city like Mumbai. We direct the commissioner to appear before us next week and bring with him all details including the hydraulic department report on the matter. If, in this one week, the commissioner has found a solution, then he can come tell us that in person,” Chief Justice Chellur said.