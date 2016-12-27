Nerul jeweller regrets attacking his wife

more-in

Navi Mumbai: Ever since the arrest, Sudheer Kumar Mohan Akrakaran (40), owner of Goodwin jewellers, has been regretful about what he had done. According to the police, he fears that the separation from his children will continue for some time.

“He feels he shouldn’t have done what he did, but at the same time says the feeling of getting cheated by his wife made him do the crime,” said an officer of Nerul police station.

Sudheer, hailing from Trichur in Kerala, had been suspecting his wife Indu (29) for the last six months, but situation worsened from December 21 after he happened to get hold of WhatsApp chats of his wife with another person. “In his wife’s IPhone, even after WhatsApp chats are deleted, it could be restored, and the accused found out a few chats that led to the confirmation of his suspicion. On Saturday, we took statement of the victim who is in the ICU. She confirmed that her husband attacked her after he asked her to lie down on the bed with her back facing him. He attacked her with a sickle on her head and neck,” said the police officer.

The incident happened on Thursday night at around 8.30 p.m., when Sudheer’s relatives had come to settle the issues between the couple. When things didn’t go smoothly, the couple decided to speak alone in their room. Sudheer and his wife moved to the first floor of their duplex flat at Sagar Darshan Society in sector 18 of Nerul, after which he attempted to kill his wife. He was arrested under Sections 307 and 498A of the IPC after Jayantram Muthadal, father of the victim, registered a case with the Nerul police.

The couple, who have been married for seven years, have one daughter and two sons, who are now looked after by his brother Sunil Kumar. The accused along with his brother has built their empire of jewellery business which now has eight branches in Mumbai, three in Pune, and two in Kerala.

The writer is a freelance journalist