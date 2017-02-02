NCP promises free healthcare, water, power

more-in

MUMBAI: Free water and free healthcare with an insurance premium of ₹101 and free electricity up to 100 units are among a slew of promises that the NCP has made in its manifesto for the BMC polls. The premium will be paid by the civic body.

“The NCP’s priority will be to stop water leakage and theft which are at 35 per cent. Once we achieve this, we can provide 700-litre clean water to each family free of cost,” said NCP’s Mumbai unit president Sachin Ahir. The BEST bus fares will be kept at minimum ₹5 and capped at ₹20.

The NCP campaign for the BMC polls will be launched by party chief Sharad Pawar on February 4 in Mankhurd.

Party national spokesperson Nawab Malik dismissed as ‘empty talks’ the claims being made by the Shiv Sena and the MNS that a conspiracy is on to sever Mumbai from Maharashtra.