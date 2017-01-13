Health guide for marathoners

more-in

Last month, a top gynaecologist collapsed while preparing for the upcoming Mumbai marathon. The death of Dr. Rakesh Sinha, who has participated in four marathons, has sent a strong message to marathoners to reassess their preparedness. The Hindu spoke to medical experts and asked them to list the best tips for runners who will hit the streets on Sunday.

Undergo medical check up

Before embarking on the marathon, participants should undergo a medical examination. “A thorough medical check up is important to help participants know their body and the level of physical stress they can withstand,” says Dr. Aashish Contractor, a marathoner and head of rehabilitation and sports medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaum.

Back out if unprepared

Dr. Contractor advises last-minute participants to back out. Those who register at the last moment without planning or practice often push their bodies to the limit. “These runners are putting themselves at increased risk,” says Dr. Contractor. Participants of a full marathon should ideally begin training nine months in advance, he says. “Starters should achieve a baseline fitness level of running up to 5 kilometres. This could take up to three months. To achieve the half marathon fitness level it will take three more months, and another three months for the full marathon level.”

Run your own marathon

Participants often make the common mistake of trying to match up to fellow runners. Dr. Nilesh Gautam, interventional cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Bandra, says the final week is crucial for marathoners. “Run with your peer group, but avoid being a victim of peer pressure. Don’t try to match up to your peers’ pace at this stage. Enjoy the run.”

Dr. Gautam says participants must remember that they have already achieved their best timing, “the day of the run is not the time to better it.”

Seek medical advice

Participants who feel unwell on the day of the marathon should not run. Any pain or symptoms that show up during the run should not be ignored. Dr. Nishit Choksi, cardiologist, Surya Hospital, says, “Stop running if you experience severe chest pain and palpitations. Take rest if you experience a muscle cramp. Apply ice on the affected area, and discontinue the marathon if the ache persists.”

Eat right

Dr. Gautam says, “Eat bananas and scoops of Glucon C for instant energy. Increase the intake of fruits and carbohydrates well in advance.”