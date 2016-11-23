Give details of police security to pvt. persons: HC to govt.

more-in

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the State government and police to file an affidavit containing details of private persons who have been given police protection, duration of such security cover, and payments of charges and arrears.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak expressed displeasure with the State government and police’s approach to the issue, and said no step has been taken to recover the arrears. The bench was hearing PILs claiming private persons who have been given police protection do not pay for the government for it. It said the authorities, too, have not not taken any step to recover these dues.

“On one side , the government is crying about financial crunch and on the other side you (government) are not bothered about recovering arrears which is running up to crores (of rupees). What are the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police doing? Are they sleeping?” Chief Justice Chellur said.

“People these days consider having police protection as status symbol. If they want this status symbol then they should pay for it too,” the court said. The bench noted that the issue raised was serious and directed a senior police officer to file affidavit.

“We want a list of all those persons who have been given police protection. Against each name, the affidavit shall mention since when protection has been given, how much money has been paid and how much money is pending and how much money has been recovered,” the court directed.

The bench has posted the petitions for further hearing on December 16. — PTI