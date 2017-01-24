Family friend rapes schoolgirl for a year, held

more-in

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel city police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old school student for the last one year. The girl, who was in depression, told her mother, last week, about the ordeal she had been going through at the hands of their family friend.

The accused, Amjad Raut (40), who worked as a garage mechanic and stayed in Kutchi Muhalla in Panvel, was known to the victim’s mother and would visit their home very often. The victim’s mother used to ask Raut to drop her daughter to school. He started taking the girl out by informing her mother that he wanted to buy school stationaries. He used to take her inside bushes near Vadghar College fata and allegedly rape her. The accused would then threaten her with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone. “For one year, the accused had allegedly continued to rape the girl in similar way at the same place following which the girl went into depression,” said sub-inspector Archana Gadhave of Panvel city police station.

The accused is married and has two daughters. He was arrested under charges of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual offences Act.