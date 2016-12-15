Drone races, robowars to add spark to IIT Techfest

more-in

Over 100 students from 17 countries will take part in the 19th edition of Techfest at IIT-Bombay from December 16 to 18.

About 1.65 lakh people, mainly students from 2,500 colleges, are expected to attend Techfest, which is billed as Asia’s largest science and technology festival. The major attractions include mind-controlled drones, which help people with paralysis to communicate; robots that mimic biological creatures, which are helpful in research on animals; Rollkers, battery-operated roller skaters that can move at a speed of 7 mph; the world’s lightest scooter, weighing a mere four kg; and a smart home with devices that recognise members of a family.

The IIT students will put on display an underwater vehicle, a Formula 1 car, scaled versions of satellite launch vehicles, Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan spacecrafts, 3D holographic displays and 9D virtual reality shows.

Students who take part in competitions such as drone racing and Robo wars will stand to win Rs. 1.25 lakh in prize money. Dr. Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel in space, will share his experiences at the convocation hall at 12 noon on December 17. Students will also debate on burning world issues at a model United Nations conference. All events are free and open to all.

“It will be a blend of technology and entertainment,” says Shubham Tibrewal, overall co-coordinator of the fest. The exhibition will be open only between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Other events will be open throughout the day. Entry to late night events will be allowed only with valid passes, which will be issued between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the cloak room of the old swimming pool. For schedule and line-up of events visit techfest.org or follow the Facebook page of IIT-Bombay.

The writer is a freelance journalist