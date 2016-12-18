Cataract patients getting younger: report

more-in

Mumbai: The average age of cataract patients has declined in the last five years, with people in their 50s, or even younger, developing cataracts, according to a data compiled by The Vision Eye Center.

“Cataract, which used to be an old person’s disease, is now common at ages below 50. Modern lifestyles, food choices, sedentary lifestyles and lack of exercise are leading to earlier diabetes and this is the most significant factor for this shift. There are several environmental factors also that may explain the lowering age for cataract. Continuous usage of cell phones, computers and tablets over recent years has also contributed to cataract in the younger age groups,” said Dr. Himanshu Mehta, eye surgeon at The Vision Eye Center, Mumbai.

According to the data, 25 per cent of cataract patients are below 50.

Mrs. Heea Karani, 49, a housewife had a cataract which was treated a week ago. She said, “I had a very bad cold and my eyes used to water a lot. After that, my vision got blurred and then, I did my eye check-up. Cataract was detected and the following week I underwent a surgery. In my case, stress was a trigger for a cataract.”

Dr. Ragini Parekh, Head of Ophthalmology at J.J. Hospital, Mumbai said, “In the early 90s the average age of cataract patients was 60 and above, but in last few years it has dropped to below 40s and sometimes even 30s. Once a senile disease, it is no longer associated with old age. Changes in the lifestyle is triggering a cataract in early age. Another important factor which causes the cataract is an intake of steroids. Knowingly or unknowingly many people consume steroids and it affects the vision results in cataract.”

“Early detection and treatment are therefore an imperative, especially with the modern lines of treatment available. Patients now are afflicted with cataract in their productive years and to have an uninterrupted work life, it is imperative that they get it detected and treated as soon as they see symptoms,” said Dr. Mehta.

Mr. Neerav Shah, 41, IT consultant developed a cataract two months ago and underwent a laser surgery. He said, “I realised, my vision is not clear and started having more trouble especially while driving. I went to the doctor for a routine check-up. I was surprised to know that I had a cataract at such an early age.”

“Modern cataract technologies like FLACS (Femto Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery) have automated some of the most critical steps in cataract surgery making it safer, and more precise than they were a generation ago,” said Dr. Mehta.

