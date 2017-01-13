Another audio clip against Sena surfaces

more-in

MUMBAI: Just days after two Shiv Sena leaders were heard in an audio recording asking for money in exhange for granting a party ticket for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, there was fresh embarassment for the party on Thursday. One more voice recording has surfaced from the same area, Govandi, with another party leader heard asking for ₹15 lakh for the party fund in return of a party ticket.

Abu Sufiyan Sheikh, the Sena’s deputy branch chief from Ward 136 in Govandi, has written to party chief Uddhav Thackeray, complaining against the Sena’s local leadership, including zonal head Rajendra Raut and branch head Ganesh Joshi. He has claimed that they asked for money under the pretext of contributions to the party fund, from candidates interested in getting tickets.

According to the recording of a telephonic conversation between Mr. Sheikh and Mr. Joshi, one Mohammad Zakir Ansari was seeking a Shiv Sena ticket from Ward 136. Mr. Joshi is heard saying that Mr. Ansari would have to contribute ₹15 lakh to the party fund.

Mr Sheikh, who is currently in Uttar Pradesh, told The Hindu over the phone that he did not want to comment. “I was in Shiv Sena because I used to get along very well with Ganesh Joshi. I spoke to him one-and-a-half month ago, after which I came to Uttar Pradesh for my sister’s wedding. I do not know which audio clip you are talking about, nor have I written any letter to Uddhav Thackeray,” he said.

Interestingly, a letter describing the entire episode was sent to Mr. Thackeray on behalf of Mr. Sheikh on January 11. It asked the Sena leader to take action against the leaders concerned, such as Mr. Raut and Mr. Joshi. A copy of the letter and audio clip are with The Hindu.

When contacted, Mr. Raut said the Sena’s rise in the Muslim-dominated area was not appreciated by many, who were circulating fake news about him and the party. “Sheikh was removed from his position two months ago, and he was angry about that. I am working at a place where Sena never had any chance of winning, but now many Muslims are joining the party. This is a political conspiracy against me,” Mr. Raut told The Hindu, adding that the complainant in the matter had “vanished”.