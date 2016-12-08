Adani’s oil brand misled buyers: State govt.

more-in

Nagpur: The State government on Wednesday said there were violations of the rules and regulations laid down by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by Adani Wilmar in marketing its blended edible vegetable oil, called Fortune Vivo, by claiming medicinal properties including controlling diabetes.

Replying to a query raised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MLA Sharad Sonawane during question hour in the Legislative Assembly, Madan Yerawar, Minister of State for FDA, said that the company’s godown in Panvel was raided after misleading information was found printed on advertisements of the product as well as on the packets.

“Fortune Vivo packets claimed to control diabetes and sugar levels in the blood,” he said. Mr. Yerawar also said that samples of Fortune Oil, which is physically refined rice bran oil, were found to have acidic values above the permissible limit.

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan demanded to know if Fortune Vivo holds the license to be sold as a medicine or an edible oil, to which Mr. Yerawar replied saying it doesn’t have the license to be sold as medicine.

BJP MLA Eknath Khadse sought to know why the government hasn’t filed an FIR against the company, since it has been proven that it misled people into buying the product. “We have sought an explanation from the company. If it fails to give us a reply, it would mean that we will be filing cases against the company,” Mr. Yerawar said.