10 months on, State yet to see any investments under Make in India

Ten months after the Make in India Week held in Mumbai, billed as an event that would leave a mark on the history of India, the Maharashtra government has little to show for all the investments committed during the event, an assessment report has revealed.

The report, compiled by the government’s own departments, highlights major proposals worth Rs. 1,50,000 crore committed by national and multinational firms, are still at the discussion table. Of the 2,512 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) inked with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 46 per cent have moved to just the first stage of deliberations.

Most of the MoUs face the hurdle of not having sufficient land, green clearance, and lower incentives; others require better road connectivity and lower stamp duty. Another set has been on hold because there is no immediate need in the sector. For example the 107 MoUs — worth Rs. 62,800 crore — in the energy sector are indefinitely on hold because ther is surplus power availability.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking in February during the Make in India Week, had announced that the event had made a mark in history and set a standard which “we will now have to match or even better.”

But the review report shows major firms such as Foxconn, Twin Star Display, and Mutha Realty's Broadway Park Project are awaiting discussions.