A worker of the Kudumbasree Mission learns how to operate a garden tiller at Chelannur in Kozhikode on Saturday.- PHOTO: K. RAGESH

The Agriculture Engineering wing of the Department of Agriculture on Saturday organised a training programme for about 40 women from various Community Development Societies of the Kudumbasree Mission on how to operate farming machines.

The special programme was conducted at a field at Chelannur with the support of the Kelappaji College of Agriculture Engineering. An expo of commonly used and popular farm equipment was also organised.

Officials from the Agriculture Department said the women were trained in operating tractors, grader tillers, tree pruners, chain saw and rotavator. A separate session on repairing the damaged machines and the precautions to be taken while handling mechanical parts was also held. Participants said they got hands-on training in operating the machines on the field and the techniques of correcting common mechanical failures.

Exploring untapped job opportunities

“We are now fully confident of handling the machines independently and are ready to explore the untapped job opportunities in the sector,” they said. Resource persons from the Kelappaji College of Agricultural Engineering coordinated the one-day training programme, which was inaugurated by Chelannur block panchayat president O.P. Shobhana. Assistant Executive Engineer (Agriculture) T. Ahmed Kabeer was also present.

Officials said it was the second round of training that was being organised in the district.