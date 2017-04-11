Vengeri market revival gets fresh impetus

World-class facilities are being planned at the Vengeri Agricultural Urban Wholesale Market. | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

A master plan will be prepared shortly under the headship of an expert committee to revamp the facilities at the Agricultural Urban Wholesale Market at Vengeri.

The committee will work under the leadership of A. Pradeepkumar, MLA.

Mr. Pradeepkumar, while addressing a meeting of the committee recently, said the market could be developed with world-class amenities for the farmers and traders.

A centre of the Kerala Agricultural University would be considered at the market after the renovation process, he said.

District Collector U.V. Jose, who visited the site and initiated steps for the revival of the market based on the directions from Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, said the proper development of the space would help the district claim more agriculture-related projects from the State government. He directed the experts’ committee to conduct a total station survey and prepare the master plan.

Based on the Collector’s directive, the blueprint of the market expansion project will be prepared by third week of April.

A final decision on the blue print may be taken at a district-level meeting on April 22, officials said.

All future constructions, agriculture activities and land allotment for farming purposes will be made on the basis of the final master plan. Standardisation of the prices of agriculture produce too will be taken up under the proposal.

Officials of Kerala Agricultural University said they would set up a new information centre and sales counter of quality seeds at the market after the revival process.