Veerendrakumar pitches for larger socialist alliance

M.P. Veerendrakumar, MP, has pitched for a larger alliance of socialist groups to stop Narendra Modi from coming to power in the next general elections.

Addressing a gathering to mark the 50th death anniversary of socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia here on Thursday, the Janata Dal (United) State president said that though Lohia had wished for socialist unity across the country, most of the socialist leaders in the country turned out to be regional leaders.

He pointed out that Lohia had forewarned the rise of communalism in the country.

He never accepted India’s partition. “Price rise, communalism, and steps to turn our culture into a monolithic entity should be opposed,” the JD(U) leader said.

“To do that, Lohia’s ideals should be part of our faith. Only by converting ideological perspective into practical use, we can tide over these dangerous times,” he said.

He pointed out that it was high time other major political parties noticed the activities of socialist parties. “We need to take a stand after observing the current political situation in the country and Kerala too. We need not sit on one side for long. Those who oppose change are scared of losing their current positions and power. They will get isolated soon,” he added.

The former Union Minister honoured freedom fighter P. Vasu.

JD(U) district president Manayath Chandran was present.