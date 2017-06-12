Traders not to cooperate with hartals at short notice

Buzz is back: Kozhikode’s famed Valiyangadi was back to business on Sunday, after two days of complete shutdown that resulted in losses to traders. | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

more-in

With frequent hartals causing huge losses to the merchant fraternity, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has decided not cooperate with any such protests at short notice.

Addressing reporters here on Sunday, KVVES State president T. Naseerudheen said he would hold discussions with all major political parties and request them to spare traders from such protests.

Govt support

“We want the moral support of the government. The police should also ensure protection for our life and property to implement the decision,” said Mr. Naseerudheen.

He said a district-level meeting of traders would be convened shortly to explain the new stance and win their cooperation.

The KVVES leader said the impetuous calls for hartal had been severely affecting the revenue of traders for several years. “The hartal supporters should circulate their decision well in advance so that traders can plan accordingly and reduce their loss,” he added.

KVVES leaders, including Devassia Mechery, M. Krishnan Nair and Ahmed Shereef, said the public was also in favour of such a system as frequent hartals were affecting their lives.