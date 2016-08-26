The city police have arrested six students who allegedly stole the hood emblems of around 12 luxury cars for selling them at a higher price. The students kept the emblems in their schoolbags.

The police tracked the students following an inquiry conducted into three such cases registered at Chevayur and Medical College stations. The students were produced before the Juvenile Court on Thursday and later released on bail in the presence of their parents.

U.K. Shajahan, Sub-Inspector of Chevayur station, said the students were planning to sell the emblems at a higher price. “Most of them hoped that they would get at least Rs.40, 000 for a single emblem,” he said.

According to the police officer, the students were falling prey to the false propagation about the price of stolen logos outside the market.

The police team found the students even stole the emblems of cars which were parked inside gated compounds. Though there were several complaints, only a few owners lodged written complaints with the police.

The six accused children in the three registered cases were high school students.