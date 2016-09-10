The formation of the squads is in view of the spurt in unauthorised constructions that usually go unnoticed during the festival season.

A special squad comprising government officials has been constituted to check illegal construction of buildings during Onam-Bakrid holidays.

The formation of the squads is in view of the spurt in unauthorised constructions that usually go unnoticed during the festival season. Most government offices remain closed during the season.

The Local Self-Government Department has issued directives to local bodies in this regard. Panchayat secretaries and municipal secretaries will be responsible for taking action against illegal construction of buildings.

Apart from these officials, the squad will comprise LSGD secretary, revenue officials at panchayats and municipalities, Panchayat Deputy Director and Regional Director of Urban Affairs. Police help will also be sought if the construction activities continue despite the squad serving notices on unauthorised constructions. Meanwhile, the district administration has also taken steps to prevent illegal sand-mining during the government holidays. Rampant sand-trafficking had been reported at river frontages and in transit.

After midnight

Most of the illegal mining take place after midnight. “Taluk-level squads have been there to check the practice,” officials said.

Previously, 90-odd designated frontages had been either identified or authorised for sand mining in the district. The frontages at Feroke, Mavoor, Perumanna, Chattamangalam, Olavanna, Kuttiyadi, Ramanattukara had been active. A few of them had been closed down due to rampant sand-mining.

Illegal sand-mining had been reported at Kakkayam dam. However, mining activities are taking place on the banks of Chaliyar river despite the ban by the Revenue Department. River frontages in five grama panchayats are known spots of illegal mining. Sand smuggling is also taking place on the Kozhikode- Malappuram section.