Kozhikode, September 29, 2016
Updated: September 29, 2016 05:37 IST

Rajeev’s induction a surprise move

The induction of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MP, representing Karnataka, in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s State unit as vice chairman has surprised the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

However, sources said the 52-year-old entrepreneur’s sudden entry has been with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to repackage Brand BJP in the State. The BJP Central leaders feel that Mr. Chandrasekhar could help fast-track the party agenda in the State.

“Of course, the Prime Minister wanted me to work in Kerala to develop an alternative political space with other BJP leaders. But I did not expect this assignment, and I had not asked for it, either. The Central leaders requested me to join,” Mr. Chandrasekhar told The Hindu over phone from Bangalore, on Wednesday.

When asked how active he would be in the State’s politics, Mr. Chandrasekhar responded that for almost a decade, he was indeed involved in Kerala's politics. ``I have also campaigned in the elections,’’ he said.

