A rally taken out in the city as part of Children’s Day celebrations on Monday. — Photo: K. Ragesh

Police join hands with Education and Social Justice departments to make it ‘A Daywith Police’

The official Children’s Day celebrations of the district, usually organised by the Departments of Education and Social Justice, had a makeover this year. The police joined hands with the departments to make it ‘A Day with Police’. The programme was organised to encourage creative interaction between children and the police.

Childline in the district in association with the District Legal Services Authority and the Regional Science Centre organised a school leaders’ meet and open forum. Heads of various departments in the district, including District Collector N. Prashanth, Deputy Excise Commissioner P.K. Suresh, Regional Science Centre Director V.S. Ramachandran, Childline counsellor Kunhami Puthur, Regional Transport Commissioner C.T. Paulson, District Child Protection Officer Sheeba Mumtaz, and Assistant Commissioner K. Raju, interacted with children on the occasion. District Sub Judge R.L. Baiju was the moderator.

The children demanded that the system be streamlined for their safety. The open forum discussed the increasing use of drugs among children and issues pertaining to transportation. Children sought strong measures to end child abuse.

Earlier, Sub Judge R.L. Baiju flagged off a Children’s Day rally that started from the Mofusil Bus Stand Junction. The rally proceeded through Jaffer Khan Colony Road to culminate at the RSC.

Various schools organised Children’s Day celebrations on Monday.

A painting competition was organised at the Malapparamba Aided UP School, which currently functions from the civil station.