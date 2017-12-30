OP dept. functioning hit as medicos’ strike enters Day 2

more-in

Functioning of the outpatient (OP) department at the Government Medical College Hospital here was affected as the strike spearheaded by medical students and house surgeons entered the second day on Saturday.

Many patients had to wait for long for consultation at the OP section as junior doctors stayed away from attending duties.

Staff shortage

There was staff shortage in wards, where postgraduate students are deputed for duty after the initial round of visit by senior doctors. The strike affected patients who were supposed to be discharged too as junior doctors were not to be seen to write the discharge summary. According to sources, some patients in wards were referred to the casualty section as it has been exempted from the strike.

As many as 400 postgraduate students, 200 house surgeons and over 700 MBBS students are participating in the strike, according to functionaries of the Kerala Medicos Joint Action Council (KJMAC), which is leading the agitation.

Akhil C. of KJMAC told The Hindu that the students took out a protest to the medical college junction on Saturday and staged a flash mob to draw the attention of the people towards their demands. From Sunday, the students will go on an indefinite fast. They are also planning to perform a street play on the issue.

“We have placed a notice board in front of the casualty section to tell the people why we are staging the strike. Many people were seen responding to it, which shows the increasing public support,” said Mr. Akhil.

It is learnt that some patients at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health were asked to be discharged as there were not enough staff on duty. The existing doctors at the medical college hospital, who have gone on leave, have been reportedly asked to join duty. The medical college superintendent was not available for comments.