Green Clean project by Kudumbasree

Minister for Local Self-governance K.T. Jaleel released the cover page of the group code booklet of Green Clean Kozhikode Project being implemented by the Kudumbasree District Mission in association with GCEM Foundation here on Saturday.

Post photos

The Minister said that the government plans to implement the Green Clean Project across the State.

The project aims to ensure that the saplings planted are taken care of for a year by encouraging people to post photographs of the saplings on the website www.greeencleanearth.org.

Aim to set record

The project has a broader aim to plant one crore saplings across the State and post photos so as to create a world record and to submit it as the contribution of people of Kerala to the United Nations Environment Programme.