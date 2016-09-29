Despite the heightened vigil in the online banking sector, a Non-Resident Indian from Vadakara claims to have lost around Rs.1 lakh from his bank account in a suspected online fraud.

V. Shereef, the NRI who lost the money, complained that his debit card details were fraudulently extracted by anonymous persons and used for online purchase.

Noida-based gang

As per the preliminary investigation conducted by the Vadakara police, the fraud was done by a Noida-based gang. The card details were used for online purchase for more than three times, the police said. Though the family approached the bank authorities for compensation, the request was allegedly turned down by them arguing that the card details were leaked out due to careless use. The complainant claimed that there were no such incidents and they would go ahead with legal action against bank.

Police said they would carry out a probe into the incident.