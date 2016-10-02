Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazuda’wa has flayed the attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in refusing to meet leaders of some Muslim organisations during his visit to Kozhikode in connection with the three-day national council of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The restrictions imposed on the Muslim leaders were an insult to the democratic traditions of the country. The Muslim leaders had sought permission to discuss some issues affecting minorities such as uniform civil code, a meeting of the KNM Markazuda’wa said here on Saturday.