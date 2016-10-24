Though corporation launched ABC project two years ago, only 250 dogs have been sterilised so far

“If anyone claims that stray dog problem could be solved in a year, it is an eye-wash,” said ABC Project Coordinator of Kozhikode Corporation K.K. Baby.

According to the 2012 Census, there are around 20,000 stray dogs in the city, and they could have been doubled by now. Even if three surgeons worked round the clock, they would take at least 10 years to finish the sterilisation process. “Jaipur took 10 years to complete the process, and the project is still in progress in Ooty where it is in its seventh year. So, there is no point in expecting to finish the project in one year if the ABC centre is set up,” he said. Thus, it will take at least 10 years for Kozhikode to declare itself a ‘zero rabies city’, he added.

However, the 2012 Census is not credible enough, as it was based on the estimated data provided by ward councillors. Once the ABC project takes off, another census will be conducted, Dr. Baby said.

Meanwhile, the construction of the ABC Centre at Poolakkadavu is fast progressing. “We expect to complete the work by the end of the current financial year,” Dr. Baby added.

