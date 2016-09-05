The District Quality Assurance Committee has decided to set up infection control committees in all government hospitals in Kozhikode within a month.

The hospital superintendent can nominate a doctor working in the same hospital as nodal officer for the committee which will also consist of a medical officer, nursing superintendent and an infection control nurse. The committee has to monitor the infection control activities in the hospital, meet every month and submit a report to the District Medical Officer.

A meeting of the District Quality Assurance Committee chaired by Additional District Magistrate T. Jenil Kumar on Saturday decided to introduce the Kayakalpa Award, instituted as part of the Swachch Bharath Abhiyan, in all the government hospitals in the district.

RCH officer Sarala Nair, TB officer Pramod, Malaria officer Pradeep Kumar, quality assurance junior consultant P.R. Ramya and documentation consultant C. Divya took part in the meeting.