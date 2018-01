more-in

The Organisation of Government Homoeo Medical Officers Kerala has said the provision in the proposed National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill to allow practitioners of Ayurveda, Yunani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy to practice modern medicine through a bridge course is unethical. In a press release, P. Gopinath, State president of the organisation, said on Tuesday it would promote quackery. Each medical discipline has its own merits, and legislation should be aimed at developing each of them, he added.