Coordinator of the comprehensive waste management project of the Kozhikode district panchayat says the project aims at segregating waste at the source and recycling non-biodegradable waste.

The comprehensive waste management project of the Kozhikode district panchayat will be launched as a pilot project in Perambra in less than a month.

Suchitwa Mission Assistant Coordinator K.P. Radhakrishnan, who is also the coordinator of the project, said that the project is aimed to segregate waste at the source and recycle non-biodegradable waste.

Recycling plants

The project is being implemented with the help of waste management agencies that have their own recycling plants.

The Perambra Block Panchayat will provide a 2,000 sq ft Material Recovery Facility, where the waste can be stored safely. It will also have an office and rest room for the staff.

There will be machines to segregate and clean the waste and convert into bundles.

As per the project, the responsibility to process the organic waste falls on those who produce it, whether it is a household or an establishment.

Plastic and e-waste has to be cleaned and stored so that the ward-level sanitation team could collect it once in three months.

The waste collected at the ward-level collection centres will then be taken to the storing place in the vehicle provided by the agency.

Service charge

Two sanitation workers will be appointed by the block panchayat. A service charge will be paid by households and institutions on the basis of the quantum of waste collected.

The project is expected to be a sustainable solution to the waste management problems faced by the grama panchayats in the block.

The district panchayat has already launched campaigns to create awareness on the project among the public.