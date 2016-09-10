Estimate for development of city roads submitted

The Kerala Road Fund Board has submitted an estimate of Rs.571 crore for the development of roads, including the Mananchira-Pavangad stretch of the National Highway, to the State government.

The amount has been prepared as part of the second phase of acquiring land for these roads. It is on the basis of direct purchase scheme.

However, the final amount would be higher since more funds would be required for construction. This would be included in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), officials said.

The highest amount is needed for widening one of the busiest stretches of the city from Mananchira head Post Office to Pavangad on the Kannur Road. The estimate is Rs.324 crore for converting the road to 24-metre width.

The amount required for acquiring land for Puthiyangadi-Thaneerpandal road is Rs.118 crore. Likewise, the amount required for others are Karikkamkulam- Koottuli road ( Rs.62 crore); Muzhikkal-Kalancherrythazham road (Rs.21 crore); Kovoor-Medical College-Mundikkalthazham road ( Rs.37 crore) and Bhatt Road-West Hill Chungam road (Rs.9 crore).

Land acquired for second phase

Officials said land had been acquired for the second phase of development of Bhatt Road and Kothi Road. So the amount had not been included in the report. However, the Kovoor-Medical College-Mundikkalthazham road will be developed by converting the width of the existing road into 12 metres.

The development of the Kannur Road has been originally scheduled for the third phase of the development of city roads. But A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, has taken the initiative to include this road in the second phase.

The DPR for the development of city roads had been submitted in 2008. However, a new DPR should be prepared for the Kannur Road.

Significantly, the first phase of the road improvement projects is going apace. A report has also been submitted to secure Rs.284 crore for the widening of the Mananchira- Vellimadukunnu road.

Improvements were being done at Malaparamba Junction with the funds already obtained from the government, officials said.