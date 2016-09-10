Cities » Kozhikode

Kozhikode, September 10, 2016
Updated: September 10, 2016 08:33 IST

Estimate for development of city roads submitted

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Choked:The busy Kannur Road at Vandipetta in the city.– Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup
Choked:The busy Kannur Road at Vandipetta in the city.– Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

The Kerala Road Fund Board has submitted an estimate of Rs.571 crore for the development of roads, including the Mananchira-Pavangad stretch of the National Highway, to the State government.

The amount has been prepared as part of the second phase of acquiring land for these roads. It is on the basis of direct purchase scheme.

However, the final amount would be higher since more funds would be required for construction. This would be included in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), officials said.

The highest amount is needed for widening one of the busiest stretches of the city from Mananchira head Post Office to Pavangad on the Kannur Road. The estimate is Rs.324 crore for converting the road to 24-metre width.

The amount required for acquiring land for Puthiyangadi-Thaneerpandal road is Rs.118 crore. Likewise, the amount required for others are Karikkamkulam- Koottuli road ( Rs.62 crore); Muzhikkal-Kalancherrythazham road (Rs.21 crore); Kovoor-Medical College-Mundikkalthazham road ( Rs.37 crore) and Bhatt Road-West Hill Chungam road (Rs.9 crore).

Land acquired for second phase

Officials said land had been acquired for the second phase of development of Bhatt Road and Kothi Road. So the amount had not been included in the report. However, the Kovoor-Medical College-Mundikkalthazham road will be developed by converting the width of the existing road into 12 metres.

The development of the Kannur Road has been originally scheduled for the third phase of the development of city roads. But A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, has taken the initiative to include this road in the second phase.

The DPR for the development of city roads had been submitted in 2008. However, a new DPR should be prepared for the Kannur Road.

Significantly, the first phase of the road improvement projects is going apace. A report has also been submitted to secure Rs.284 crore for the widening of the Mananchira- Vellimadukunnu road.

Improvements were being done at Malaparamba Junction with the funds already obtained from the government, officials said.

More In: Kozhikode
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Kerala

End exploitation by private hospitals: Achuthanandan

Selection of SICs: Kerala HC rejects govt. plea

Ragging victim plans a fresh start after Onam

Splash of colours to mark The Hindu MetroPlus Pookkalam Contest today

Drive against pesticide use

Police raids unearth bombs, swords in Kannur district

Trade union issue worsens at Sabarimala

Wedding bells for Mahila Mandiram residents

440 cases filed for sale of illicit liquor in Alappuzha district

School vandalised, Onasadya spoiled

Steps to check illegal mining, constructions on holidays

Estimate for development of city roads submitted

A smart step towards energy conservation

Curbs on solo car rides to the city

Corporation aid for cyclist

Low-floor bus services begin today

Tsunami drill tests rescue teams’ skills

Road widening gets a boost

BJP: cases against UDF leaders a sham


Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala to become self-reliant in vegetable production

Animal Welfare Board hauls up KVASU

Another case of banking fraud in Thiruvananthapuram

Sky-high airfares bleed NoRKs

Bar on jumbo parades puts State in a fix during Onam

Kochi

Palarivattom flyover to be opened by month end

Splash of colours to mark The Hindu MetroPlus Pookkalam Contest today

Lighter penalty under Third Eye

Selection of SICs: Kerala HC rejects govt. plea


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kozhikode

The tsunami drill held on Koya Road Beach in Kozhikode on Thursday. PHOTO: K. RAGESH

Tsunami drill tests rescue teams’ skills

Around 200 residents from the coastal area were ‘evacuated’ and moved to safer locations during the mock drill. »