The October 19 meeting to discuss agreement to be signed between State govt. and DMRC

Amid growing concerns over the delay in the commencement and anticipated cost overrun of the proposed Kozhikode Light Metro, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a high-level meeting of his Cabinet colleagues and government officials on October 19 to review the progress of the project.

Official sources told The Hindu that the meeting would discuss the terms and conditions of the agreement the government would sign with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is the turnkey consultant for light metro projects in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

The government has already appointed an official of the rank of Deputy Collector to oversee the acquisition of land for road widening and construction of metro stations in Kozhikode. “The government has initiated proceedings for tendering rolling stock,” Kerala Rapid Transport Corporation Managing Director P.I. Sheikh Pareeth told The Hindu on Friday.

The KRTC is a special purpose vehicle set up by the government for the implementation and subsequent operation and maintenance of metro rail systems in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Curiously, the change of guard in the State had created anxiety over the future of the project, but the government decided to go ahead with both the projects.

DMRC ready with details

Sources said the DMRC had furnished details for the procurement of rolling stock and land acquisition, besides estimate for flyovers and subways, and identification of major utilities. A detailed project report has already been submitted to the Union Ministries concerned.

One major hurdle is obtaining sanction from the Public Investment Board (PIB). The Centre will approve 20 per cent equity contribution for the project only on the basis of the PIB approval.

However, the State government has been advised to go ahead with the project, as the approval of the PIB is likely to be delayed by a year.

Public Works Department (PWD) Principal Secretary Subrata Biswas has already taken up the matter with the PIB, the sources added.

The area required for the Kozhikode Light Metro project is 10.05 hectares including 1.5 hectares in private possession. The proposed light metro, which will cover a distance of 13.30 km from Meenchanda to Medical College, will have as many as 14 stations at Medical College, Chevayur, Thondayad, Kottooli, New Bus Stand, KSRTC, Mananchira, Palayam, Railway Station, Pushpa Junction, Kallayi, Panniyankara, Vattakinar, and Meenchanda.