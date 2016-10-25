The Ramanattukara town revitalisation project, initially undertaken by the Calicut Development Authority (CDA) and shelved due to the disbanding of the CDA by the Left Democratic Front government, is being revived by the Ramanattukara municipality. “We will complete the project in two years, covering all developmental areas mentioned in the blueprint,” says Ramanattukara municipal chairperson Vazhayil Balakrishnan.

The Revenue team with the support of the Public Works Department will carry out field survey and evacuate all illegal possessions and encroachments on government land in Ramanattukara town and along the national highways. The areas evacuated will be handed over to the municipality. Improvement of drainage facility and construction of tiled pavements will be the first task to be completed under the project.

Mr. Balakrishnan says the State government has already sanctioned Rs.3.50 crore for carrying the ground-level works under the town revitalisation project, which will change the face of the congested town.

“On completion of the project, Ramanattukara, a prominent gateway to Kozhikdode city and one of the newest municipalities in Kerala, will have better footpaths for pedestrians, parking spaces, wide roads for uninterrupted flow of vehicles, better street-scaping and ornamental street-lighting,” he adds.

Though the total project cost is estimated to be around Rs.10 crore, municipal authorities hope that they will be able to secure additional funds from the government with the completion of major infrastructure works. The sanctioning of additional funds is crucial mainly for widening of NH 17 and 213 passing through Ramanattukara town and for the construction of a link road connecting NH-17 with Ramanattukara bypass road.

“As the fund to begin the works was previously sanctioned by the government, it was easier for us to take over responsibility from the dissolved CDA,” says Mr. Balakrishnan. He adds that other allied development projects that will benefit the local community will be carried out along with the town revitalisation programme.