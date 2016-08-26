The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government of implementing its ‘political agenda’ by reappointing K.K.Vinod Kumar as Circle Inspector at Payyoli in Kozhikode district.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, BJP district president T.P. Jayachandran alleged that the police officer had tried to sabotage the Payyoli Manoj murder case four years ago.

C.T. Manoj alias Choriyanchalil Manoj, a popular leader of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, was attacked allegedly by a gang of CPI(M) activists in front of his wife and children at his house in February 2012. He succumbed to injuries at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital the next day.

The CBI is investigating the case.