Bad roads, vacation rush lead to traffic jams on Ghat Road

Traffic hold-ups continue to be a cause for concern on the Ghat Road linking Kozhikode with Wayanad. The beginning of Christmas and New Year vacation for students and the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, coupled with badly maintained roads, are leading to hours-long snarls on the busy route that also connects Kerala with Karnataka.

The traffic flow was very slow on Sunday and the breaking down of a luxury bus led to a traffic jam. Vehicles were literally crawling on both sides, according to local residents. The police and the Motor Vehicles Department have advised goods vehicles to avoid the Thamarassery route and opt for alternative roads. Those coming from Sulthan Bathery and Manathavady have been asked to go via the Kuttiyadi mountain pass reaching Kozhikode and those coming from Kozhikode have been asked to take the Ulliyeri-Perambra road from Thamarassery junction leading to Kuttiyadi.

A resident of Thamarassery, however, said the above-mentioned routes were not at all convenient. The road via Kuttiyadi mountain pass was narrow and the journey was more time-consuming. Though there had been proposals to construct alternative roads from Anakkampoyil and Adivaram, they are yet to see the light of day. The Forest Department was opposed to construction of roads that will pass through the forest.

Road repair

Meanwhile, the district administration has asked the Public Works Department to complete the repair of the Thamarassery stretch of the road from Adivaram to Lakkidi in four days. The District Collector, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, issued the instruction to avoid accidents involving smaller vehicles on the pothole-ridden roads. The administration has already banned movement of vehicles carrying more than 25 tonnes of goods. They have been asked to take the Pakramthalam and Nadugani route.

Restrictions

Regular travellers, however, pointed out that the administration should have imposed restrictions ahead of the beginning of the vacation season.

In previous years, there had been restrictions on single individuals driving large vehicles to reduce the burden on the road, and similar proposals would have to be implemented this time too.

A long line of vehicles on their way to Wayanad was seen on Saturday from Adivaram itself. A similar line could be seen from the other side also, from Vaithiri. The breaking down of a bus early in the morning on the seventh hairpin bend led to the pile-up.

Within half an hour, another lorry got stuck on the road in between the seventh and eighth hairpin bends. Those who were supposed to board trains and flights had to pass through a harrowing time on the road. Not even ambulances were able to pass through the road for about five hours.