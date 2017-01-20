Vehicle seizure, hefty fine await rogue drivers on Beach Road

more-in

Kozhikode: Following complaints from the public, the police have decided to clamp down on reckless road race by youths using altered cars and motorbikes on Beach Road. Accordingly, patrol teams from Town and Vellayil police stations will henceforth keep an eye on them.

The patrol teams will impose a minimum fine of ₹2,000 on those who resort to road race using altered vehicles. In the case of minor riders, parents will be summoned to police stations for further action. The licences of frequent violators will be suspended.

According to the police, it is a practice among youths, mostly from Malappuram and Kasaragod districts, to go on a dangerous drive along the coastal road in the name of road adventure. In fact, it was the blaring noise produced by altered vehicles that prompted the public to request the police to put the brakes on the unhealthy trend.

“So far, we have impounded seven vehicles, mostly altered cars. The straight stretch between south beach and Vellayil attracts the fancy of young motorists,” said E.K. Shaju, Sub Inspector at the Town police station. “There are also youths who take to beach race to spice up personal celebrations,” he added.

Those who vroom down city roads on motorbikes too will be brought under scanner. The Vellayil police have impounded five altered motorbikes mostly used by students in the city. “They find pleasure in scaring road users including senior citizens and women,” the police said.

“We had warned such riders on the New Year’s eve in the Vellayil coastal area. Checking has been intensified to discourage the practice,” said K. Hareesh, Sub Inspector at the Vellayil station. He added that the police would release the impounded vehicles after removing all illegal fittings.